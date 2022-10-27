Safaricom firms grip on data market with commercial 5G network

Safaricom has become the first mobile service provider to roll out commercial 5G network after more than a year of trial phase which commenced in March last year.

The commercial rollout of the fifth generation network in 16 sites in eight counties of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu, Kisii and Kakamega has now solidified the telco’s grip on Kenya’s mobile data market where there are 47.6 million subscribers and 30.1 million broadband subscriptions.

“We believe in the transformative power of the internet and will continue to deliver the most advanced technologies towards enabling our customers enjoy a digital lifestyle,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom PLC.

Safaricom which is Kenya’s largest mobile service operator controls 64.3pc of mobile data market.

According to Ndegwa, the networks will only be available to 5G-enabl devices such as Samsung Galaxy S and Fold series, Huawei and Oppo 5G devices. Those using iPhones and select 5G-capable Samsung devices will require a software update from the manufacturer to access the 5G network.

“The launch of 5G Wi-Fi is the first step in empowering our retail and enterprise customers to start exploring new opportunities that 5G provides,” added Ndegwa.

The firm says customers in the 5G-ready zones will also be able to purchase 5G routers and installation at a cost of Ksh 30,000 and have an option of signing up for a 36-month contract that will enable them to receive the router for free.

During the Thursday launch, Safaricom said plans are also underway to provide 5G data packages for mobile internet customers and leverage the Lipa Mdogo Mdogo device-financing solution to avail more affordable 5G smartphones.

Currently, Safaricom has 35 active 5G sites spread across Nairobi, Kisumu, Kisii, Kakamega and Mombasa, and it plans to expand to 200 sites across the country by March 2023.

The firm currently has a 99pc mobile network coverage rate comprising 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G while fixed data network has 303,667 subscriptions equivalent to 34.3pc market share.