Telco giant Safaricom posted a 12.1% growth in net profit for the half-year to 37.1 billion shillings. This performance has been attributed to among others growth in Mpesa revenue which rose 45.8 percent to 52.3 billion shillings, as well as growth in mobile data revenue of 23.6 billion. This resulted in a 17.5 percent total revenue growth to 146.4 billion shillings for the period under review.

