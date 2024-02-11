Safaricom Foundation has equipped two learning institutions and one health facility across Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Meru counties at a cost of over Ksh 4 million, with more than 1,000 people set to benefit.

In Meru County, the Foundation funded the construction of two classrooms at Nkamathi Special School to reduce congestion in the classrooms and improve the learning environment for the students.

Simbara Primary School in Nyandarua County received a new six-door ablution block and a 5,000-litre water tank, which is set to improve hygiene and sanitation levels in the school.

In Kirinyaga County, St. Mary’s Ikurungu Health Centre received maternity equipment aimed at reducing referral rates and improving the quality of maternal healthcare for the women in the area.