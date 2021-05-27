Blaze is a new platform for content creators to monetize their work

This evening (27th May), Safaricom plans to unveil its new platform; Baze.

What is Baze? Baze is a subscription based mobile video service that offers a wide selection of local and regional short form videos. The videos are in entertainment, music, news and sports.

Not only is Baze placing the entertainment Kenyans want at their fingertips, it is also providing local content creators an additional platform to share their stories and monetize their content.

Kenyan content creators across all genres are urged to submit their original content for consideration. The genres are; Entertainment (Comedy, Kids, Drama), Lifestyle Culture ( Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, DIYs, Mom & Baby), Factual, News & Documentary, Faith Sports, and Music.

Of late, content creators have been sharing their journeys and insightful tips about how to create meomarable content on Safaricom’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Creators such as Flaqo, Bien, Wahu and Mugambi Nthiga have been sharing gems that any creator should tap into. Follow the hashtag #TukutaneBaze to find out more details about Baze

