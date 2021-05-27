Blaze is a new platform for content creators to monetize their work

Mugambi Nthiga

This evening (27th May), Safaricom plans to unveil its new platform; Baze.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

What is Baze? Baze is a subscription based mobile video service that offers a wide selection of local and regional short form videos. The videos are in entertainment, music, news and sports.

Also Read  New Kenyan artists to work with Akon in new competition

Not only is Baze placing the entertainment Kenyans want at their fingertips, it is also providing local content creators an additional platform to share their stories and monetize their content.

Flaqo

Kenyan content creators across all genres are urged to submit their original content for consideration. The genres are; Entertainment (Comedy, Kids, Drama), Lifestyle Culture ( Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, DIYs, Mom & Baby), Factual, News & Documentary, Faith Sports, and Music.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Of late, content creators have been sharing their journeys and insightful tips about how to create meomarable content on Safaricom’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Creators such as Flaqo, Bien, Wahu and Mugambi Nthiga have been sharing gems that any creator should tap into. Follow the hashtag #TukutaneBaze to find out more details about Baze

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR