Safaricom partners NTSA, Boda Boda operators to drive road safety campaign

Safaricom has partnered with the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the National Boda Boda Association towards a road safety initiative targeting boda boda riders.

The initiative, which kicks off at the height of the festive season that is marked by increased travel, will entail a concerted educational campaign aimed at influencing behavior change on the part of boda boda riders and pillion passengers, as well as promoting responsible and proper usage of the road by all road users.

“Kenya’s boda boda industry has grown to become an integral part of the transport sector, and it also provides a livelihood for many. However, it has also become a leading cause of road-related incidents, and we want to play our part, however small, in creating awareness and driving a Zero Harm agenda, such that no one is harmed while on the roads,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

As part of the campaign, Safaricom in conjunction with NTSA and the Boda Boda Association will drive awareness on key safety areas, including the need to always obey traffic lights, avoid speeding or overtaking on the wrong side of the road, availability of helmets for boda boda riders and their passengers, as well as having insurance cover.

“Over the years, Safaricom has been a key partner in driving our road safety agenda and we are pleased to once again join hands for an initiative that seeks to bring sanity to our roads. Given the fact that we are approaching the accident-prone December period, the timing of this launch couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Agnes Odhiambo, Chairperson, NTSA Board.

“Initiative set to grow awareness on key safety areas including adhering to road rules, wearing helmets and importance of being insured”

The campaign is in response to the growing number of boda boda related fatalities, which accounted for about 40% of all the road crash fatalities reported in Kenya in 2020. It will also complement various efforts put in place by the government and other private sector players to promote road safety.

“With the boda boda industry continuously growing, we are always on the lookout for partners who can help us achieve sanity in the sector. It is always sad for us to lose any of our members through avoidable incidents, and I look forward to the positive impact of this campaign,” said Kevin Mubadi, National Chairperson, Boda Boda Association.

The boda boda road safety campaign is part of Safaricom’s ‘Uteo wa Furaha,’ a month-long festive-season campaign that aims to deepen customer engagement and experience. The campaign has seen Kenyans around the country treated to free fuel, employees spread cheer to children’s homes, and customers delighted at on-ground activations.