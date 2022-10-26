Safaricom subscribers to keep credited lines for up to two years

Safaricom subscribers can now top up their lines which will remain active for up to two years following the launch of Daima service.

The telco says the service which enables customers to top up their lines lines for the extended period once without the line being deactivated will address the challenge of inactive lines for customers who may be travelling or living abroad for long periods, are away at school, are away at police and army training, have a change of ownership of line situation due to loss of a loved one, for car tracking service or have multiple lines that they wish to keep active.

“We are yet again innovating around our customers’ needs by introducing solutions such as Daima that are modelled around the lifestyles of our customers. The Daima service empowers customers such as those working abroad, those in learning institutions, those going away for extended periods, or those with multiple lines to keep their lines active and remain affordably connected for an extended period of between 6 and 24 months without the need to frequently top up,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO Safaricom.

Regulations allow lines to be inactive up to 90 days before they are reissued into the market.

Safaricom says the service will offer three packages starting from Ksh. 200 for 6 months, Ksh. 500 for 1 year, and Ksh. 1,000 for 2 years.

Each option will provide 20 minutes calling time and 20 SMS across all networks every month.

The new is also expected to firm the telco’s subscription which stood at 42.5 million out of 64.7 million total subscriptions by close of June 30, 2022.