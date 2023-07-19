Safaricom, TerraPay sign Bangladesh, Pakistan money transfer deal

Safaricom has on Wednesday announced a partnership with TerraPay, empowering more than 32 million M-PESA customers to send and receive money to more than 200 million people across Bangladesh and Pakistan with plans to roll out India and Nepal in a few months.

Ambar Sur, Founder & CEO – TerraPay says he believes the collaboration will spur the development of mobile financial service operators enabling them to directly scale globally and provide customers with the choice to send payments in a secure, transparent, and swift manner.

“Our partnership with Safaricom will further boost our capabilities in providing an inclusive global financial ecosystem with superlative technical solutions- cultivate an affinity by empowering Safaricom customers with fast & affordable borderless payment options and access to TerraPay’s widespread partner network of 4.5 billion bank accounts and 1.5 billion mobile wallets,” he said.

“Remittances have become an economic lifeline for thousands of households and businesses in the country, connecting them to opportunities and empowering our customers to transact conveniently and affordably around the world. We are therefore delighted to partner with TerraPay to enable anyone in the country to send and receive money to and from more than 200 million people across Bangladesh and Pakistan with M-PESA. This partnership opens up one of the world’s largest remittance markets making Kenyans more globally connected,” said Peter Ndegwa -CEO, Safaricom.

TerraPay joins a roster of more than 35 partners under the M-PESA Global service which enables customers in Kenya to send and receive money and make and receive payments across more than 170 countries.

In Safaricom’s last financial year to March 2023, more than 917,000 customers used the M-PESA Global service, transacting more than Kshs.418 billion in over 31.8million transactions.

Accordingly, M-PESA processed more than 90% of all remittances into the country.