Safaricom to provide frontline health workers 12GB data, 600 call minutes

Safaricom has agreed to provide communication resources equivalent to 195 terabytes of data, 10 million voice call minutes and 33 million SMSs to critical government healthcare workers for the next three months.

This follows a request by Cabinet Secretary of Health, Mutahi Kagwe, for communication support for the pandemic response teams.

In a statement Monday, the initiative, they say is part of their commitment to keep the country connected during this period.

The connectivity resources and airtime to the Ministry of Health, the COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund and frontline healthcare workers will be available both at National and County level.

The resources include a monthly bundle consisting of 12GB data plus 600 voice call minutes plus 2,000 SMSs per month topped up to the individual lines of the COVID-19 frontline workers as identified by the Ministry of Health.

The National Command and Control Centre at Afya House will get 100 Mbps Internet Connectivity in the fight to safeguard Kenya’s health.

For COVID-19 Emergency Response Fund airtime support; a one-off bundle consisting of 50GB data plus 3,500 voice call minutes plus 10,000 SMSs will be provided to 15 members to assist in the smooth running of the fund activities.

Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Health, said: “As we face this crisis, seamless worry-free communication between the frontline teams, the Command Centre and their loved ones is crucial. The contribution by Safaricom to support over 5,500 Government healthcare workers will go a long way in helping us execute a coordinated national response.”

Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom PLC Chief Executive Officer, said: “The gallant frontline healthcare workers are our first line of defence against the pandemic and their dedication to serving the country has helped slow down infections within our communities. We not only want to appreciate the great work they are doing, but also facilitate their communication as they continue discharging their duties.”

This commitment adds to our ongoing initiatives, currently valued at KES 6.5 billion, to support our customers and the country from the negative impact of the pandemic through interventions in financial services, transport, education and healthcare.

“We are cognizant of the challenge ahead of us and our purpose as an organisation is clear, to keep our customers connected and support Kenyans in whatever way we can,” added Ndegwa.