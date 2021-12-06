Safaricom unveils Christmas campaign to reward customers

Safaricom has unveiled a new campaign dubbed ‘Pokea Uteo wa Furaha’, that will see the service provider reward customers with offers and discounts through their products including data, voice, financial services among others.

The telco will also be doing on-ground activations in select regions across the country with surprise delights such as airtime, food hampers, donation of care packs in hospitals, visits to children’s homes and lunch drives targeting street families.

The delight campaign, which kicks off on 1st Dec 2021 and ends on 15th January 2022, aims to bring back the Christmas cheer and joy following the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, our focus for the festive season is to go beyond and spread the love and joy with special delights for our customers all through the month. We are bringing back the elements people love about Christmas and adding new partnerships, activity and special moments rekindling the meaning and feeling of Christmas,” said Nick Kamunyu, Safaricom Chief Channels during the launch.

The offers and discounts will be riding on Safaricom’s impressive bouquet of service, offerings and partnerships with various merchants across various outlets in the country.

As part of the campaign, Safaricom will be rolling out For voice and data customers, they will enjoy tailor-made deals through the Tunukiwa@21 Offers which will include 21 minutes and 21 SMS for Ksh20.

For M-PESA customers, they will get up to 20 per cent discount when they purchase event tickets, pay for travel such as local flights, SGR train tickets and bus gift vouchers using the MPESA Mini Apps.

The first 100 customers to pay for a local flight between the 6th and 10th December, through the newly launched Flights Mini App on the M-PESA App, will get their ticket at Ksh1000.

From January 2022, businesses and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) will enjoy a special offer on our Internet for Business 5Mbps service, to allow them start the year with a bang.

On selected days, Safaricom will also pay transport for customers traveling to various destinations.

The campaign is anchored on Safaricom’s resolve this year to embark on a Customer Obsession journey where they seek to deepen customer engagement and experience to add value continuously to customers using various touchpoints and platforms.