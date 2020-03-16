Safaricom has waived fees for MPESA transactions below Kshs 1000 due to the coronavirus pandemic starting Tuesday.

All person to person transactions below Kshs 1000 will be free for the next three months.

Safaricom made the announcement in line with the directive by President Kenyatta to explore

ways of deepening mobile money usage to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus

through the physical handling of cash.

In a move aimed at supporting the small and micro business enterprises (SMEs), Central Bank of Kenya has increased daily M-PESA transaction limits from the current Ksh 70,000 to Ksh 150,000.

This also follows a meeting between Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and Central Bank of Kenya where the latter spelt out a raft of emergency measures.

A statement to the newsrooms by Safaricom CEO Micheal Joseph stated that Kenyans will be able to transact up to Ksh 300,000 up from the current limit of Ksh 140,000, and hold up to Ksh 300,000 in their M-PESA wallets.

Safaricom is also working with the Government by providing a Call Center and integrating a toll-free line 719 which has been set up by the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus to support Kenyans in understanding how to prevent and manage suspected cases.

Subscribers from other networks can access Safaricom Call Center.

“We have also interconnected other networks to ensure that their subscribers can access the Call Centre.” Said Joseph.

CBK noted that all Payment Service Providers (PSPs) and commercial banks will eliminate charges for mobile transfers.

“Payment Service Providers and commercial banks will eliminate charges for mobile transfers between mobile money wallets and bank accounts.” noted CBK.

The measures will take effect from midnight.