Safaricom has been recognized as the best Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) in East Africa by Fortinet, an American cybersecurity corporation.

Safaricom emerged top in the category by achieving the fastest and most efficient evaluation, deployment and operation of the technology among small, medium and large enterprises in the market.

With the all-encompassing cybersecurity solution, businesses can protect their IT systems by securing their emails, websites, managing vulnerabilities through an intrusion detection system, network and threat management, access to real time monitoring among other services.

“This accolade acknowledges that we have made significant investments into reducing the complexity of safeguarding enterprises against cybersecurity attacks. We have done this in order to empower businesses and allow them to leverage the power of technology to take their businesses forward,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

With the shift to remote working during the pandemic, a surge in flow of information has unlocked more avenues for cybercriminals.

Further, security breaches are becoming more sophisticated and intruders have acquired advanced skills and developed radical evasion techniques to enter enterprise networks unnoticed, playing on the knowledge and access gaps that still exist among businesses seeking to tackle such issues.

“New ways of working are emerging as businesses make the shift to remote work and we are cognizant that this has created unprecedented opportunities for cyber attackers. This award is a great motivation to us as we remain committed to providing multi-faceted security functions together with our partners to defend our enterprise customers against such attacks and meet their diverse needs,” said Peter Ndegwa, Safaricom CEO.

Safaricom has been building capacity to broaden its IT security solutions since it launched a wide range of cybersecurity solutions for enterprise customers in 2019.

Fortinet enables partners to deliver broad and integrated high-performance network security and networking services and ranks number one in the most security appliances shipped worldwide.