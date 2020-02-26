Safety and storage of huduma namba data questioned

Interior Ministry officials were hard-pressed to explain the safety and storage of data collected under the Huduma Namba program as well as the necessity of having a card for minors and one for adults instead of a lifetime validity.

The questions emerged during a public participation forum seeking public views on the Registration of Persons (National Integrated Identity Management System) NIIMS Regulations, 2020 which if adopted will pave way for the issuance of Huduma Namba and Cards.

The government has organized public forums for members of the public to give their views on the operationalization of the Act.

The High Court ruled that some of the provisions of the National Integrated Identity Management System popularly known as Huduma Namba such as the collection of DNA and GPS were unconstitutional.

The court gave the green light for collection of other biometric information such as facial data, iris and fingerprints terming it sufficient for purposes of national registration.

The ruling allowed the government to continue the roll-out of Huduma Namba on condition that it sets up an appropriate and comprehensive regulatory framework on data protection.

The Interior Ministry officials are assuring Kenyans that Huduma Namba was good for the country and an avenue through which Kenyans would access efficient service delivery.

If the regulations are adopted, the government will begin issuance of huduma cards.