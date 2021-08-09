Safety fears as PSVs operate at full capacity

Public Service Vehicles (PSV) countrywide have resumed carrying passengers at full capacity as the country battles a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The directive took effect Monday morning amid grave concerns from commuters over their safety.

Those who spoke to KBC digital protested against the blatant disregard of the Covid-19 protocols at a time when the deadly Delta variant was rapidly spreading.

Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and African Union confirmed Kenya to be among three African countries battling the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

A spot check visit to most bus termini revealed the usual chaos synonymous with the public transport sector as passengers scrambled to board matatus.

Along Thika road long queues were seen during the early morning rush hour, no social distancing is observed, some passengers were not properly wearing their masks as they pushed and shoved.

The operators were not keen to enforce the ministry of health protocols agreed upon to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

But Matatu Owners Association Chairman Simon Kimutai warned that operators not adhering to the health guidelines will have their licences revoked.

While calling upon every Kenyans to take personal responsibility, he said they were working closely with County governments to ensure water points are installed at all bus stations as part of the measures discussed.

“ We will play our role by ensuring that no passenger will board PSV without washing hands, sanitizing and masking. We will also fumigate the vehicles. The consequences are severe for us in the industry. We must play by the rules or else have our licences revoked” he said.

He urged the police to support the industry by strictly enforcing the Covid measures.

On Friday, Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure said the decision was made after reviewing the Covid-19 protocols.

The Public Service Vehicles- PSV, have been operating at 60 per cent capacity. Since the pandemic, the 14-seater matatu was allowed to carry 10 passengers, while a 33-seater bus, 18 passengers including the driver and crew.

The CAS said they had agreed to allow the industry to self-regulate and ensure all matatus have hand sanitisers.

Obure urged the PSV operators to ensure that all passengers wear masks and are screened for body temperature using contact-free thermometers.

They should also not allow any passenger with a body temperature above 37.5 degrees Celsius and has other signs of Covid-19, including cough or shortness of breath.

The matatu crew will have to use three-ply surgical masks, while hawking, preaching, or begging in matatus, and buses will not be allowed.

Night travel

Meanwhile, the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has hailed the National Government’s decision of allowing Public Service Vehicles (PSV) to carry full capacity passengers.

KTA Chief Executive Officer Dennis Ombok said the decision will revitalize the economy stagnated by the containment measures put in place to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He also appealed to the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development, and Public Works to also consider allowing buses to operate at night at full capacity.

“We really appreciate the national government for allowing matatus to operate at full capacity. We also appeal to the President to ensure buses are allowed to operate at night. When buses come into operation, many people will resume their work, if they allow the buses to resume night travels, our economy will improve further,” said Ombok during a press conference at Tudor Water Sports.

He observed that the pandemic has had adverse effects on the logistic industry, one of the pillars of the country’s economy, and called on the counties and national governments to give it total support.

“In the event, this industry is not adequately supported, the Coastal region is then doomed to fail in realising any tangible development, “said Ombok.

The KTA boss however cautioned the PSV operators against failure to adhere to the terms and conditions agreed between the industry players and the government before resuming carrying full capacity passengers in their vehicles.

“Each of the operators must follow the guidelines. The crew must comply with protocols to avoid a surge in the virus that will make the government rescind the decision,” he added.

Additional reporting by KNA