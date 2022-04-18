Safina party rejects offers to join any coalitions, says Wanjigi

Presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi while addressing voters in Kwale, has made it clear that Safina party has rejected all offers to join any coalitions.

Giving his reason to the voters, he labeled Kenya Kwanza and Azimio as tribal outfits made for selfish leaders.

He observed that voters and the people have no place in them and their needs are not represented.

He called out the likes of indecisive Kalonzo Musyoka and Martha Karua terming them selfish and greedy.

“Martha Karua was one of the people who opposed BBI in court but is now in cahoots with the same BBI camouflaged as Azimio. Isn’t that greed?” he stated.

Presidential Candidate Jimi Wanjigi siad President Uhuru’s regime is marred with debt.

“Mwai Kibaki left our debt repayment was Kshs. 10 out of every Kshs. 100 of revenue collected but Uhuru has moved us to Kshs. 75 out of Kshs. 100 of revenue collected. He borrows every month to meet a budget deficit of Kshs. 90 out of Kshs. 100.” Said Wanjigi.

While revealing how the UhuruRuto government was negotiated, Jimi Wanjigi recollected that Deputy President William Ruto is the one who brought Henry Rotich for appointment to the National Treasury.

He clarified that Rotich while at the treasury was the single source of all of Kenyans economic problems.

“Ruto is not a true hustler because his man is the one who oversaw the economic misdeeds that is currently burdening Kenyans,” he concluded.