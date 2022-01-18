Sagana fire victims receive donations from Governor Waiguru

Eight families that were left homeless after a fire tragedy in Sagana area of Kirinyaga County have received mattresses and food donation from Governor Anne Waiguru.

The families were left homeless after huge fire razed down a rental house they were living in.

The victims lost all their households and business stock to the fire that broke out on Thursday at around 10 pm.

The wood and iron-sheets building was burnt to the ground but there were neither injuries nor casualties during the incident.

Some of the victims who operated shops on the front side of the building said they had lost stock of unknown value.

“I have lived in this house for over 20 years and I have children who depended on my grocery shop to feed and get education, I worked as a watchman at night and came in the morning only to find my shop and stock had been razed down,” said one of the victims Abraham Mugo.

Each of the family received rice, maize flour, cooking oil and mattresses.

The families thanked the governor for her the help saying this will go a long way in helping sort out their immediate needs.

“As the owner of the house, I lost everything, I depended on the rental income from this house. We have not yet been able to establish how the fire started,” said Lucy Wanjiru.

While expressing her sympathy to the families, governor Waiguru who was represented by Agriculture CeC Jackline Njogu termed the fire incident as unfortunate.

The governor said the county government is putting up a modern fire station at Kutus that is expected to take care of the growing needs brought about by urbanization in the county especially in the fast-growing Kerugoya-Kutus Municipality.

She said financial institutions, government offices, health institutions, markets, retail and wholesale outlets, residential estates and learning institutions will benefit from the facility.

“The new station will comprehensively cater for needs of the fire department and create employment opportunities for many unemployed residents during construction and recruitment to the fire department and a result will improve the economic standards of the residents,” she said.

She added that technological advances in firefighting and disaster management as well as the expansion of the department’s services and the need to have additional staff requires adequate and commensurate infrastructure.