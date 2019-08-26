Sahib Omar scoops KCB Nanyuki auto X crown

Helmet emblazoned in Nanyuki, Sahib Omar made sure that the 2019 KCB Autocross Championship is within his grasp, as he was crowned the overall winner and 4wd turbo champion ahead of Ken Nteere.

Their competition saw hundreds of fans gather at the scenic Batian View to witness the weekend action.

Sahib clocked 01.53.99 the fastest time of the day in heat four for a total time of 05:46:28 while Nteere finished second clocking 6 minutes and three seconds.

Kunal Patele merged top in the 2wd turbo clocking 05:48;33, followed by Shalien Mughal,Imran Hakada, Shaz Ismail and Nazir Verjee.

Zameer Verjee won the 2wd non turbo ahead of Sahir Mughal and Noor Rehman.

The bambino class saw Yuvraj Rajput crowned the champion ahead of Ilyun Mughal. Yuvraj’s dadKirit Rajput won the open category while Wayne Fernandez won the quad bikes category.

KCB Bank Kenya Nanyuki Branch Manager George Kiarie lauded the competitors for the splendid outing.

“As KCB Bank we are proud of our motorsport sponsorship over the years, I wish the competitors all the best in the remaining two outings” said Kiarie.

The next KCB Auto X Round 9 will be held in Kasarani on Sept 15th 2019.