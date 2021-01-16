Lexxy Yung has decided to leave the Genegtone group for the Gospel industry

The popular Genegetone group, Sailors Gang, has lost a member to religion. Announcing the news on his Instagram account, the former Gengetone artist announced that he would be leaving the group, and that kind of music in general, for a much purer genre, gospel.

His announcement read in part, “Am sorry mabro for this..And it’s with many tears Bana ..tumekuwa pamoja have done alot and achieve alot mih l wish you all best in your journey.Mih nmeamua to take on gospel industry promise sitawainamisha uko. And promise to always have your backs gospel artists here I come.” (SIC)

We wish him all the best in this new chapter of his life.

