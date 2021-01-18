Lexxy Yung left the Sailors Gang last year.

Rapper Lexxy Yung of Sailors Gang has ‘seen the light’ and has gotten saved. Not only has he given his life to Christ but he has entered the gospel music industry.

The Sailors gand group rose to fame in 2019 with their hit ‘Wmlambez’ and since then have seen great success and recgnition from Gengetone fans. Last year was a bit tumultous for the group after clashing with their manager Mwalimu Rachel, fellow artist KRG and Lexxy Yung leaving the group later in the year. Since then, Lexxy has aplogised to Mwalimu Rachel and seems to be on the path of making amends “Nataka kuapologisia madam mmoja anaitwa Mwalimu Rachael ametufikisha hapa kama group, amenijenga kama Lexxy Yung…Beef zilikuwa mingi last year…Tumetoana mbali, wasee huzozana, familia pia huzozana…Kama tulikuhurt teacher bana me naweza sema pole, hope unaweza niforgive, hope unaweza forgive mabro zangu…We are still young and making mistakes and learning from them“. He said.

Lexxy Yung’s new look

Lexxy seems to have the support of his now former group members, Miracle baby, Shalkido, Masilva and Qoqosjuma as he embarks on his new journey. They have been spotted in church praying together and have wished Lexxy well via their instagram pages.

We wish Lexxy Yung well too.

