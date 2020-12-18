Featuring a new Kenyan Christmas song for the year

There’s not much going this week in music as people slow down in preparation for the Christmas season but there are still some fresh bangers to listen to.

This week, Nyashinski and Chris Kaiga are still trending at number 1 on YouTube Kenya with their jam “Hapo Tu” finally beating out Diamond and Koffi Olomide. Additionally, Kenya finally got its first Christmas song for the year by Bien, Eric Wainaina, Wyre, Atemi, Wambura and Mitaru.

Internationally, Lil Wayne just dropped a new single “2 Diamonds” from his new album No Ceilings 3 Side A and Burna Boy continues to drop music videos from his new album Twice as tall.

Remember, stay safe, even while you party, wash your hands and wear a mask. Have a great weekend!

Sailors 254 feat Ssaru – Uwezi tu do

Willy Paul feat Rekless – Aaih

Nadia Mukami feat Orezi & Dj Joe Mfalme – Dozele

Scorpion Kings feat Tresor – Funu

Lil Wayne – 2 Diamonds

Burna Boy – Way too big

Lakeyah feat City Girls – Female goat

Black Eyed Peas feat Shakira – Girl like me

Baba Levo feat Diamond Platnumz – Shusha

Bien, Wyre, Atemi, Eric Wainanina, Wambura & Mitaru – Yesu amezaliwa/Do you see what I see (Featured at top)

Eminem- Gnat

Kevin Gates feat Dermont Kennedy – Power

