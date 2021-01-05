Saints go marching in as Ings makes Liverpool see red mist

In a case of the ex, former Liverpool old boy Danny Ings, came back to haunt the defending champions as he scored the lone goal to consign them to the second defeat of the season.

James Ward-Prowse made an exquisite delivery inside the box that Trent Alexander Arnold misjudged only for the lurking Danny Ings to score past the hapless Alison Becker in the second minute.

It was a dream start from the home side who sat deep soaking all the pressure, protecting their lead as they hit Liverpool on the counter attack.

It was literally defence against attack but the defending champions were lethargic in the final third and rarely had a look in on the Southampton goal.

Liverpool’s tactician Jürgen Klopp introduced Xherdan Shaqiri to try and bolster the famed attacking trio of Salah, Sane and Mane but the result was the same as Jan Bednarek marshaled the defence resolutely.

Fraser Foster who was making his return was elated after the match and had this to say: “fantastic result against a good team, we get a clean sheet to boot, it can only boost our confidence as a team. Credit to the whole team. We have to build on this and keep on working hard.”

On the other end a dejected Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was left to rue the missed opportunity to strengthen their lead at the top. He lamented the inability of his team to create better chances to score and the inability to be decisive in key moments of the game.

“Congratulation Southampton, the good thing about them is you know what you’d get. We should have done better in some moments, but we have ourselves to blame, we played into their hands but then our decision making was wanting. We didn’t have enough chances.” Klopp further lamented.

