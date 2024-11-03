Sakaja calls on leaders to denounce femicide, announces GBV safe house in Gigiri

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has called on male leaders to openly denounce femicide, noting that the alarming rise in cases is a pressing concern for the nation.

Speaking at the 73rd anniversary of the African Divine Church (ADC), Sakaja emphasized the need for swift action and support systems to protect women from gender-based violence (GBV).

In collaboration with Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris, Sakaja announced plans to establish a safe house in Gigiri to provide refuge for survivors of GBV.

The facility will offer a secure space for those escaping abusive situations, reinforcing ongoing national efforts to address femicide and violence against women.

“Recently, we found the remains of a female victim at Lang’ata Cemetery. It was truly heartbreaking. We must take a stand,” Sakaja stated.

“Together with Esther, we are committed to building a safe house. If you are in an abusive environment, do not stay because it could cost you your life.”

Governor Sakaja also condemned those who perpetrate violence against women, urging them to stop and underscoring that no one should endure abuse in silence.

He emphasized that it is the perpetrators, not the victims, who must be held accountable, calling for a united stand against GBV in Kenya.