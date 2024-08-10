Sakaja donates 5,000 iron sheets to Toi Market traders

In a move to support traders who were severely affected by the recent inferno at Toi Market, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has donated 5,000 iron sheets.

To further alleviate the burden on the traders, Governor Sakaja announced a three-month waiver on daily market charges to help them recover from the losses caused by the frequent fires.

“Due to the fire loss, I have directed that you will not pay daily charges for three months to recover from the loss,” he confirmed.

The fire, which broke out last week, razed the market to the ground and tragically claimed the lives of four people. Governor Sakaja, who visited the site to assess the damage, expressed his deep sympathy and assured traders of his unwavering support during this difficult period.

“I will never run away from my people,” the Governor stated, and vowed; “I will personally support you to ensure that Toi Market is rebuilt and no one is displaced.”

In addition to the iron sheets, Governor Sakaja revealed that the county government has allocated KSh 100 million for the reconstruction of the market. The funds will also be used to erect a perimeter wall around the market, a project that will be overseen by county officers in collaboration with the local community.

“Youths in this area will have an opportunity to work and build this perimeter wall; it’s a job opportunity,” he said.

Despite facing a hostile reception during a previous visit, Governor Sakaja reaffirmed his commitment to stand by the traders in their time of need.

“Even when things got tough last time, I didn’t run away. I walked out calmly because you are my people, and we must support each other,” he said,

“Si mliona sikutoroka, hata wale walinipiga mawe, nilitoka pole pole kama Rambo, kwa sababu nyinyi ni watu wangu na lazima tusaidiane.” He said

The construction of the perimeter wall and the market is expected to commence immediately, bringing much-needed hope to the traders as they begin the process of rebuilding their businesses.