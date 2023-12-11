Sakaja flags off 10 new skip loaders and skips to boost garbage collection

Sakaja flags off 10 new skip loaders and skips to boost garbage...

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Monday morning flagged off 10 new skip loaders and Skips at City hall to boost garbage collection in the County.

“We remain committed to deliver our promise to the people of Nairobi, to clean up the city. This equipment will go a long way to ensuring garbage is collected and we keep our environment clean,” said Governor Sakaja when he flagged of the skip loaders.

Sakaja said each skip loader has been equipped with five skips bringing the total number to 50 skips, the largest procured number in recent years.

The skips will mainly be stationed in markets and high garbage points across the county.

The 10 skip loaders and 50 skips are part of equipment procured for Green Nairobi sector.

Already 27 tippers have been delivered and 24 refuse compactors are expected early next year.

As part of delivering a green Nairobi 2,500 youth, known as the green army, were hired and have been working tirelessly to clean the city and unblock drainages, efforts that have helped the city not to flood following the recent rains.

Another 1,500 youth will be hired to join the green army team.