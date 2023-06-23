Sakaja: Green park terminus project will be transformed into a conference center

Report by Sally Namuye

The Green park Bus terminus in Nairobi is now set for a transformation that will see it play host to a mega-conference facility.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja says the project by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services at a cost of 180 Million failed to achieve its purpose with the contractor in charge of developing the facility said to be still owed 90 Million two years after the completion of the project.

The main purpose for the terminus was to decongest the city and reduce traffic which appears not to have realized.

“The Green Park Station is the most prime piece of land in East Africa, 5acres in the CBD. It was not supposed to be a bus terminal. All the trials given by the NMS have proven futile, under the Public Private Partnership we expect to build hotels, a mall and other facilities.” Argued Sakaja.

He revealed that plans are underway to put up a conference centre like the Kigali Convention Centre that will attract more investors and increase the country’s revenue.

The Green park bus terminus hosts commercial offices, shops, eateries and an abolition block. It also has an operating police post and a dispensary.