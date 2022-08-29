Sakaja orders release of motorbikes impounded in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered all motorbikes impounded by Nairobi County to be released.

Sakaja directed the county staff to identify drop-off and pick-up points for Boda Bodas and electronic taxis to allow them to operate in an orderly manner and prevent harassment.

He however asked Boda Bodas and hawkers to operate within the law, saying freedom was not limitless.

Sakaja was speaking during a meeting with county workers at City Hall where he implored them to work diligently and deliver for Nairobi residents.

During the inaugural meeting, the governor told them that he, in turn, would ensure that their salaries and allowances are paid on time, they will be equipped with the necessary tools and protected from external forces that often interfere with their work.

“I will be honest and candid with you. I will not promise you heaven but play your part and I will play my part. We want to ask you to trust us and work with us. What has been missing in Nairobi County is leadership, and we are here now,” Sakaja said.

The new county boss assured the staff that they come top on his priority list. He directed the County Secretary to distribute his election manifesto to all staff to ensure they were all aligned with his vision for the city.

“We need to work together to ensure there is order, where everyone knows the rules and everyone, including the Governor, follow them,” he said.

“Even within City Hall and the county government, we need order. Salaries have to be paid on time. You have many unpaid allowances. Some of your statutory deductions were diverted like for NSSF, NHIF, Sacco, Lapfund, and Laptrust. This will all be sorted out,” the Governor said.

He said the functions that had been transferred to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) would revert to the county government while the contract appointing the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) as the county collector of revenue would lapse.

The staff raised a number of issues that they want the new administration to address. Top on their list was promotions that had stagnated for years. Some 1600 nurses contacted by NMS expressed concern that they would be sent away after their contracts expire. The Governor assured them they would all be absorbed.

“All the new health facilities that were opened by NMS belong to the county government and will need the staff. So we will retain the contract nurses. What we must do is to meet our revenue targets so that we can afford to pay everyone, and even implement the collective bargaining agreements that have been signed recommending pay rises,” he said.

He said 9400 Community Health Volunteers (CHVs) will be put on a monthly stipend. “This will even reduce the health budget because prevention is better than cure,” he said.

Joseph Mungai, staff at the Disaster Management department said they were unhappy that new disaster officers were recruited and the old county staff were not even shortlisted, yet they are the ones now required to train the new staff.

“If that trend continues we cannot advance. I cannot train a person who was brought and I was not considered,” Mungai said.

Agnes Achando, a revenue officer, asked the Governor to address an issue of staff who were interdicted.

Inspectorate staff also said the chain of command had been broken where some junior officers had been put in charge of their seniors and needed to be restored. The Governor said he would have a separate meeting with inspectorate staff on this and other issues.

Nairobi city county government has over 13,000 employees and hundreds showed up for the inaugural meeting with the Governor held at the courtyard of City Hall.