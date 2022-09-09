Sakaja oversees release of bodabodas impounded by Council askaris

Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has ordered for formation of a committee to identify bodabodas and digital taxes pick up and drop off points in the city within seven days.

The committee will comprise of the County Secretary, County Chief Officer in charge of the Inspectorate,Nairobi County Boda boda Chairman and the Nairobi Chairperson of digital taxes.

The Governor was speaking when he spearheaded the release of 120 motorbikes out of the 231 impounded by the County Government, at the Nairobi County Inspectorate Training College, Dagoretti Corner.

The motorbikes were impounded by Nairobi County enforcement Officers for flouting various Nairobi City County laws.

The Governor ordered for the release of the motorbikes back to the owners in a public notice published in media dailies on 8th September 2022.

The respective owners are required to bring with them original logbook and original identification cards or any other proof of ownership to secure their motorbikes.

The Governor said, “I have ordered for the release of these bodabodas because this is a new beginning. For those without the logo books find a way of verifying their ownership.”

At the same time, the Governor called on the bodaboda riders to follow the county laws adding that lawlessness will not be allowed.

“This amnesty is a goodwill. Let us all abide by the county laws. Lawlessness and indiscipline will not be allowed in the city. All road users should be given dignity. I call upon all of you to help us make Nairobi orderly by following the county laws,” He said.

Governor Sakaja said his administration will facilitate citizens to do business in an orderly manner.

According to the Nairobi Bodaboda Association Chairman Ken Onyango, Nairobi County has 176,000 registered bodaboda riders. Onyango promised that the riders will adhere to the set rules and laws. The chairman thanked H.E the Governor for honouring his promise to release the motorbikes adding that the sector has employed so many people.

Governor Sakaja also ordered for the release of all other impounded equipment including car wash machines, carts and chairs among others.

The Governor committed to have the City Inspectorate facility refurbished and bring new reforms proposed to bring order to the Inspectorate sector.

Nairobi Members of County Assembly elect present pledged to pass laws which will protect the bodaboda industry. Umoja 1 Member of County Assembly Mark Mugambi urged bodaboda riders to follow laws, saying that 90% of road accidents are caused by the bodas.

The Governor was accompanied by Deputy Governor Njoroge Muchiri, County Secretary, County Executive members, Chief Officers, Other County senior officers and Members of County Assembly for Woodley, Waithaka, Rumirithu and Umoja 1.