Sakaja pleads guilty, fined Ksh 15,000 for violating curfew rules

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has pleaded guilty that he violated the government’s curfew orders on July 18th.

Appearing before Chief Magistrate Roselyne Onganya on Tuesday, Sakaja pleaded guilty to breaching the curfew orders at a Kilimani bar.

Sakaja was fined Ksh 15,000 or serve three months in prison.

Through his lawyer John Khaminwa, he admitted to having committed the offence and he was apologetic.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Nairobi Senator was arrested Saturday night with three others and spent the night in custody before been released on a cash bail after presenting himself in court Monday morning following his arrest.

On Monday, Sakaja took responsibility for flouting the curfew guidelines and announced his resignation as chairman of the Senate Adhoc Committee on COVID-19 pandemic.

“I take responsibility for having flouted the Covid-19 rules; I was outside my home past 9 pm. It is regrettable but all of us make mistakes,” he said.

“I will abide by the law, no one is above the law, and I’m not above the law. The law applies to me like any other Kenyan,” he said.