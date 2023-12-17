Sakaja Super Cup regional finals moved to Jamhuri show ground

The Nairobi East and Nairobi West Sakaja Super Cup regional finals will be held at the ASK Jamhuri show grounds, today, as the tournament inches closer to the county grand finale set for next week.

It will be finals before the main final at the historic ASK Jamhuri grounds when the best from both regions battle it out for a chance to play in the grand finale scheduled to take place on Wednesday 20th December at Police Sacco stadium bringing down the curtains on the tourney that has been played over a span of three months.

Kibagare Slums from Westlands Sub County face off with Kawasaki Sports from Starehe Sub County in Nairobi West in the first men’s finals to be played at 1:00 PM before Githurai All Stars from Roysambu entertain Victors Faith from Kasarani in Nairobi East region in a 3:00 PM kick off.

Kibagare Slums defeated Asec Huruma while Kawasaki Sports overcame Classic FC as a tactical Victor’s Faith FC saw off Ruaraka’s Lucky Summer Sports and Githurai All-Stars defeating Creative Hands FC to book their slot in the regional finals.

In the ladies competition regional finals for Nairobi East, Club Jojo from Embakasi Central will come up against Michezo Halisi Kenya from Makadara in the first match of the day at 9:00 am as Nairobi West’s Kibagare Girls from Westlands Sub County entertain Slum Scorers of Mathare Sub County, wary of the name of their opponents to seek their grand finals ticket.

Winners of each final in the men’s category will book a place to play in the grand finale with a Ksh 3 million winning prize at stake while the runners up take home a handsome Ksh 2 million.

The winners of the ladies finals stand a chance to take home 300,000 shillings prize money with the runners up take home a 200,000 shillings prize money

Stage set for 11th edition of Tong-Ill-Moo-Do Mombasa Open

Preparations for the 11th edition of Mombasa Open Tong Il-Moo Do International Martial Arts Championship is in top gear ahead of the kick off the annual event In Mombasa on Sunday.

A total of 40 countries are expected to grace this year’s competition billed as the most anticipated championship in a decade.

Already a couple of countries have arrived in the coastal city ahead of the championship which will be held 17-18th December at Aga Khan Academy,Mombasa including:Philipines Paraguay,India,Japan,Zimbabwe Democratic Republic of Congo ,South Korea among others.

The Kenya men’s and women’s team colluqially known as Jasiri is expected to put all in line in defence of individual and overall team title it claimed last year.

Kenya Tong-Ill Modo Federation Chairman Clarence Mwakio however said it won’t be easy for Kenya to retain the title predicting stiff opposition from other participating teams among them Philippines.

‘’The team is in high spirits,we hope that Kenya will put up spirited fight and bring win for our country. Any team can win its acutest and in thering it’s the final whistle that decides who takes the trophy’’.

Mwakio also confirmed that The Government had released funds for the championship.

‘’The government has released funds for hosting this event,we have been able to take care of very sensitive responsibilities which come with organizing such an international championship which begins Today at 5pm at the Aga Khan Academy’’.

World Tong Ill-Moo-Do federation President stated the importance of the Sport not only to the world but to the country saying it gave the younger ones a chance to use the game and reach their dreams as well as demonstrate their fighting spirit.

‘’We have to demonstrate our fighting spirit against evil and injustice in the society we have to fight for our youth by controlling our emotions,as you can see in our our demonstrations is not only linear motions but also circular motion,uniting circular motion as subject linear motion as object’’

