Sakaja Super Cup’s Best Feted with Awards

The best of the best in the just concluded Sakaja Super Cup were feted for their exemplary performance in the three-month tournament on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

The men’s Golden Boot award was worn by three players who each took home a trophy and Ksh50,000 after each bagging 11 goals.

The players included the Sakaja Super Cup runners-up Kawasaki’s marksman Cedric Achweya, Geoffrey Erambo of Riruta 105, and Creative Hands’ Caleb Abuga.

The Nairobi region secondary schools girls’ football champions striker Sheila Atsachi bagged the women’s Golden Boot accolades by netting 6 goals to emerge the top scorer to walk away with Ksh50,000.

The tournament’s second runners-up Victor’s Faith ace Ramadhan Waliaula and the Women’s champions Club Jojo’s Florence Akinyi were crowned as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the men’s and women’s categories respectively to each take home Ksh50,000.

The tournament’s first runners-up Kibagare Girl’s goalkeeper Naomi Achieng’ Dandora Hunters shot stopper Bramwel Katari were feted with the women’s and men’s Golden Glove awards respectively to each bag Ksh50,000.

Gift Mumo of Kawasaki was gifted with the Most Promising Player award and Ksh50,000.

Embakasi South’s Curtis Sitati and Langata’s Adan Ibrahim were named as the best tournament coordinators and were rewarded with Ksh50,000 each.

The fans of the quarter finalist of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Super League side division two side Creative Hands were declared as the Best Fan Base with a reward of Ksh300,000.

Fans of the 2011 Sakata Ball Nairobi region runners-up Asec Huruma took home Ksh200,000 after their fan base emerged as the second best while the cheering squad of the tournament’s champions Githurai All Stars completed the last podium finish to pocket Ksh100,000 as Fifa Best’s supports were fourth and got a consolation with Ksh50,000.

The Best Fans base was judged according to their creativity, mobilization, cheering, and discipline in terraces while cheering their favourite teams.

The Sakaja Super Cup ended on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, with Githurai All Stars stealing the show in the men’s category while Embakasi Central’s Club Jojo claiming the women’s bragging rights at the Police Sacco Astro-turf stadium.

Full List of Awards

𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬

𝐋𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬

1-Club Jojo

2- Kibagare Girls

3- Michezo halisi

𝐌𝐞𝐧

1-Githurai Allstars

2-Kawasaki

3-Victor’s Faith

𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐭

𝗟𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘀 (𝟲 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀)

Sheila Atsachi (Dagoretti mixed school)

𝗠𝗲𝗻 (𝟭𝟭 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵)

1-Cedric achweya (Kawasaki)

2-Geoffrey Erambo (Riruta 105)

3- Caleb abuga(Creative hands)

𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫

Florence Akinyi (club Jojo)

Ramadhan Waliaula simiyu (Victor’s Faith)

𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞

Men- Bramwell katari (Dandora hunters)

Ladies – Naomi Achieng (Kibagare girls)

𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿

Gift Mumo (Kawasaki)

𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫

Adan Ibrahim (Langata)

Curtis saiti (Embakasi South)

𝐌𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐚𝐧𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞

1 Creative hands

2 Asec Huruma

3 Githurai Allstars

4 Fifa Best