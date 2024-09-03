Sakaja to expand “Dishi Na County” feeding program to informal schools

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced plans to extend the “Dishi Na County” feeding program to informal schools across the city, ensuring that all students benefit, regardless of their school type.

The announcement was made during the launch of the program’s third phase in Umoja 1, where a new kitchen was inaugurated.

“In these informal schools, we will sit down and see how they can be mapped and included in this feeding program,” Governor Sakaja said, emphasizing his commitment to expanding the initiative’s reach.

The launch of the third phase marks a significant milestone, with all public schools in Nairobi now receiving food on time across all 17 sub-counties.

The program, designed to provide affordable meals to students, has led to the establishment of 17 kitchens countywide, with seven completed just before the start of the third term.

“This is a dream come true. Some thought it was a joke, but now it’s a reality—every sub-county has a kitchen,” Sakaja said, reflecting on the program’s rapid progress.

He highlighted the positive impact the program has had on students, noting that public schools can now provide meals for just five shillings.

“Children should not miss school because of meals; we are happy that it is now a reality in Nairobi.”

Deputy Governor Njoroge reaffirmed the county government’s commitment to student welfare.

“We are determined to deliver on all our commitments, and this feeding program is a key part of that,” he said.

Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje Muriithi praised the program’s success in his constituency, stating that the establishment of local kitchens now guarantees access to food for more students.

“Previously, we relied on kitchens from other constituencies, but now we have our kitchen here,” Mwenje said.

Umoja One Area MCA Mark Ronald Mugambi welcomed the new Umoja One Kitchen, which will serve 2,600 students in the area and beyond.

“This project will help our learners focus on their studies by ensuring they have access to meals,” Mugambi said.

Jane Njoroge Kamari, a headteacher in the area, expressed her gratitude for the program, noting a significant increase in school attendance since its introduction.

“We are thankful that this program is now in our school, and we are confident it will lead to more learners staying in school.”

This term, the “Dishi Na County” program is providing meals to over 310,000 students across Nairobi’s 17 sub-counties.

With the completion of the kitchens, 152 public primary schools and Early Childhood Development (ECD) centres are now equipped to offer meals to students at an affordable rate of five shillings per meal.