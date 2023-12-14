Sakaja unveils revamped county customer experience center

Nairobi City County Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday officially launched the revamped Nairobi City County Customer Service Center.

The Center, a one-stop shop for all County services since 1982, now boasts of the latest technology, including a changing and lactation station for mothers.

Speaking during the launch, Governor Sakaja highlighted the progress his government has made since taking office. He mentioned the school feeding program, which will expand from serving 150,000 to 190,000 children in January, the launch of the first ICU at Mama Lucy Kibaki Referral Hospital, and the revival of the Dandora Stadium, among other projects in his quest to make Nairobi a “City of Order, Hope, Dignity, and Opportunities for all.”

Governor Sakaja stated, “The County will conduct comprehensive customer service training for all staff in the next few months. I call upon the team in charge of Customer Service to assign the right people to the desks and ensure all staff are registered and issued with cards for access to the Center to fulfill their duties efficiently.”

He added, “With respect to people living with disabilities and the aged, my government will ensure they are given priority without discrimination in their treatment and service.”

The County Secretary, Mr. Patrick Analo, Members of the County Assembly, and County Executive Members all commended the Governor’s efforts to provide timely and humane services to the people of Nairobi. They urged the County’s 15,000 employees to emulate the Governor and make Nairobi work.

The Minority Leader in the County Assembly, Hon. Antony Kiragu, pledged the Assembly’s commitment to approving funds for the project’s second phase and other initiatives benefiting the mwananchi.

The launch was also attended by the County Attorney Ms. Christine Ireri, Former Mayor of Nairobi Hon. Joe Aketch, County Chief Officers, Directors from various Departments, members of staff, and the general public.