Salah scores on return as Liverpool beats Brentford

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal for Liverpool since New Year’s Day as they beat Brentford 4-1 to open up a two point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Darwin Nunez put Liverpool ahead with a superb chip before Alexis Mac Allister poked in a second at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Salah, back from an injury sustained on Egypt duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, got on the scoresheet with a crisp finish.

Ivan Toney pulled a goal back for Brentford, but Cody Gakpo added the gloss for Liverpool.

Manchester City and Arsenal will move back to within two points of Liverpool later on Saturday if they beat Chelsea and Burnley respectively.

The only sour points for Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp were more additions to a lengthening injury list.

Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota limped off before half-time, while Nunez was substituted at the interval.