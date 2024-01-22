Salah to leave the Egypt squad for treatment in Liverpool

Mohamed Salah will leave the Egypt National squad at the African Cup of Nations to continue his treatment in Liverpool, as his hamstring injury while playing against Ghana ruled him out for the rest of the tournament.

The 31 year old, limped off in the first half of their Group B encounter with the Black Stars, which meant the Pharaohs would go into their final match of the group against Cape Verde without the mercurial forward.

The Egyptian FA initially thought he would be fit enough to feature in the quarter-finals if the team qualified, but with the decision to let him face treatment in Merseyside means they are resigned to being without him until a possible semi-final scheduled for February 7th.

Easier said than done for The Pharaohs, as they will have to seal their qualification first, a feat that is by no means easy, as they take on the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, who lead Group B by six points after winning both of their opening matches, with Egypt in second place with 2 points after drawing their two matches.

Salah salvaged a 2-2 draw with Mozambique, and in a cruel twist of fate would be injured in the first half of the next match against Ghana. The Liverpool player has never won the trophy, having fallen twice in the final; against Cameroon in 2017 and Senegal two years ago.

Salah will watch his side’s match against Cape Verde on Monday evening after which he will depart to England for his treatment.