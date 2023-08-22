Salama Village: Two killed, ten houses torched in suspected alshabaab attack

At least two people have been killed and about 10 houses torched in an overnight attack by suspected alshabaab militants at Salama Village in Lamu County.

Confirming the incident, Lamu West sub-county assistant County Commissioner Gabriel Kioni said the Salama and Pandanguo attacks happened last night while the two victims were killed early Tuesday when the lorry they were traveling in was attacked.

Kioni said security agencies have launched an operation to nab the perpetrators even as he urged area residents to remain vigilant.

The over 30 heavily armed attackers are said to have fled with their loot to a nearby forest.

Monday night’s attack is the latest such incident to happen in the area amid police operations to address the menace.

The government has announced that it will enhance patrols in northern Kenyan and Upper Coastal regions in an effort to detect and deter terror attacks targeting civilians, security officers, critical infrastructure, and personnel.