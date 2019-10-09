Salim wants team to avoid mistakes that denied them wins

Written By: Richard Munga
" I believe we have had the most grueling of starts and to remain unbeaten in this period is an achievement in itself." Salim
Mathare United Head Coach, Salim Ali, has expressed his frustration with the missed chances over the weekend following their 2-2 draw against Wazito FC.

The Slum Boys, alongside Western Stima FC and Gor Mahia FC, are the only sides to stay undefeated five matches into the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League season.

United though, unlike their undefeated peers, are placed 10th on the 18-team log and have won only once.

The other four matches have all ended in draws, the latest being a 2-2 draw with Wazito FC on Saturday and coach Salim Ali believes they should have walked away with the three points after such a brilliant display.

“I am disappointed of course, frustrated that we played well, took the lead twice but could not quite see out the win. I see it as a setback even though we did not lose and we have to work even harder to make sure that when we are in a position to win a match, we make sure that we do just that,” offered Salim.

“I believe we have had the most grueling of starts and to remain unbeaten in this period is an achievement in itself. There have been plenty of positives so we have to keep this up as well as iron out the mistakes that have denied us wins,” said Salim.

The lads Saturday were held to a 2-2 draw by Wazito at Kasarani. Bernard Ochieng broke the deadlock in the 27th minute with an own goal before Victor Ndinya equalised ten minutes later. Kevin Kimani restored our lead on 49 minutes but Derrick Onyango levelled in the 70th.

The League resumes on the 18th of this month, with Mathare facing off against Kisumu All Stars who are yet to win a match in the top flight since earning promotion.

