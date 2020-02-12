Sally Kosgey eulogizes Moi as a great champion

Sally Kosgey, who was the Head of Public Service and secretary to the cabinet during the final years of retired president Moi’s 24-year rule, remembered the late Mzee Moi as a great champion for education.

Kosgey says Moi tirelessly traversed foreign countries to raise funds to construct tertiary institutions and universities in the country.

She also termed the late retired president as a humble and patient servant of the Kenyan people and a consummate diplomat, who always put the interest of the country first by protecting the country from direct attack by foreign diplomats such as those from the US and Germany.

Dr. Sally Kosgei, who met Moi in 1972 before she became an active civil servant during his reign, eulogized Mzee Moi as a great farmer, who championed for the agricultural sector and believed the economy would suffer if the sector was not protected.

She also lauded his war against deforestation through building of Gabions and establishment of Nyayo tea zones to stop the encroachment of country’s forests. She termed Moi as a lover of peace and welcomed refugees against all odds.

She termed Moi an excellent diplomat who put the interest of Kenyans first by protecting the country from foreign interference.

Retired lieutenant general Lazarus Sumbeiwo Moi’s close confidant, says Moi was devoted to peace and security, not just within the country but beyond its borders.

Philip Leakey former Lang’ata MP recalled the professor of politics as an astute politician.

Retired Africa Inland Church Bishop Silas Yego eulogized the late former president Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi as a devoted Christian and a generous person who was always ready to uplift the lives of disadvantaged people in the society.

Yego told mourners at Kabarak University grounds that despite his high status in the society, Mzee Moi was a humble man who demonstrated commitment in uniting the people.

He challenged the current political leaders to emulate Mzee Moi by shunning divisive politics.