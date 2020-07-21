Samburu County disburses Ksh 148M to 400 self-help groups

The County Government of Samburu has disbursed some of Ksh 148 million to 400 self-help groups in fifteen wards across the County.

Samburu county governor Moses Lenolkulal said the funds will go towards value addition in beekeeping, dairy and poultry farming during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Samburu county government, the funds are being disbursed to communities in the second phase after 40 per cent was disbursed in the first phase.

Samburu county governor Moses Lenolkulal says the groups will utilize the resources in building capacities and improve their livelihoods during the Covid-19 period.

Samburu county CEC in charge of agriculture Vincent Learaman said the funds disbursed to groups in the second phase would be used to buy feeds and chickens in the poultry farming, bee-hives for beekeeping groups and semi processing equipment.

Elsewhere, a Machakos County-based coffee cooperative Society has embarked on a sensitization drive over COVID-19 on its members and the public at large.

Led by the Society’s chairman Mulomba Kioko the coffee factory members went around Kaliluni market urging residents to adhere to the laid down government protocols as the only known remedy in the fight against the virus.

The society later donated sanitizers, face masks and other safety equipment’s to Kaliluni Level 4 Hospital in Kathiani Sub-County.