Samburu County donates dairy goats to needy families

The Samburu County Government has donated dairy goats to needy families in Maralal, Loosuk and Porro Wards in Samburu Central Sub-county.

Chief Executive Committee Member (CEC) for Agriculture, Benedict Lentumunai, said that the goats were procured at a cost of Ksh 2 million from the ward fund kitty.

The CEC said that the beneficiaries were identified by the Village Council and Village Administrators after which they attended a two day training on how to take care of the dairy goats.

“In total we procured 300 goats, targeting 300 needy families from Maralal, Loosuk and Porro Wards. The goat milk will not only provide families with nutrition but will also act as a source of income,” he said.

Jenerika Akiru, a visually impaired beneficiary lauded the project, saying that her family now has a source of income and nutrition.

“We were trained on how to zero graze the goat and avoid interbreeding with local species to ensure high production of milk,” she said.

Maralal Ward MCA, Fred Kiragu, urged the beneficiaries not to sell the goats but instead increase their herds.

He added that the County Government will provide extension services to ensure the goats are well taken care of.