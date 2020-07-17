Samburu County hints at closing borders to curb COVID-19

Samburu County Government has hinted on closing its borders and restricting the travel of people to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Samburu County Governor Moses Lenolkulal said his government was planning for a meeting with the national government to explore possibilities of closing the county and only allow the transport of essential services.

However, he said three ambulances have been set aside to handle COVID-19 related cases in Samburu North, Samburu East and Samburu Central Sub-County.

Even though there are no single cases of COVID-19 that has so far been reported in the County, Lenolkulal has directed the department of health and the county’s COVID-19 committee to establish an Intensive care unit with five beds and ventilators at Maralal referral hospital within fourteen days.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Governor was speaking at Samburu County Referral Hospital after attending an event where Equity bank foundation donated personal protective equipment for health workers.

While speaking during the event, the bank’s Marketing director David Nyamu said the bank set aside Sh1b as its contribution to COVID-19 committee in the fight against COVID-19 on a condition that the contribution be used to protect health workers across the country.

He said out of Ksh 1 Billion, the bank has so far spent Ksh 237 million in supporting the war against COVID-19 in 68 county health facilities across the country.