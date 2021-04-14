Samburu County to set up oxygen plant at cost of Kshs. 25M

The Samburu county government is setting up an oxygen plant in Samburu Referral Hospital in efforts to end shortage of oxygen in hospitals in the county.

Speaking in Samburu, CEC Health Stephen Lekupe said the County government will spend over 20M and is expected to produce 500 litres of oxygen.

“The oxygen produced from the plant will be used in Maralal referral hospital 10 beds ICU,” he said

He further said that they are prepared and already done piping as first stages for the oxygen plant.he said that cylinders are already bought.

He confirmed that in a month time there will be an oxygen plant in Samburu and will be able to supply oxygen to other facilities within Samburu county and neighboring counties.

“Procurement is already done and tenders closed last Friday,” he said