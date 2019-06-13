Samburu elders seek to engage youth in fostering peace

Samburu Council of Elders have pledged to work with elders from four counties in seeking lasting peace among warring communities in northern part of the country.

The council that held its maiden meeting in Nanyuki plans to engage young people from Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit counties in efforts aimed at fostering peace.

The counties of Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and Marsabit have faced security challenges over the years with often fatal consequences.

Efforts by the government and stakeholders that appear to be bearing fruits receiving a shot in the arm after the Samburu Council of Elders launched an initiative that will see them engage the youth in peace efforts.

The elders council patron Richard Leiyagu says the initiative will also engage with the four county governments to ensure that minority communities are also involved in running of the administration’s affairs through employment.

The elders at the same time reiterated their support in the ongoing war on graft saying the law should take its course for those found culpable.

Leiyagu noted that the region has been left behind in terms of development due to perennial fights occasioned by cattle rustling, Moranism among other retrogressive cultures.

Council Chairman Johnston Oleripe said that they fully support the fight against corruption and called for stiff action against those who will be found to have stolen public funds.

Oleripe said that it was shameful that most leaders in Samburu County have been arrested and are facing alleged corruption charges.