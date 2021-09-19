Samburu farmers receive over Ksh 100M to improve food security

Three hundred farmers and common interest groups across Samburu County have received Ksh 102.5 million to improve food security.

The funds are from the World Bank and the National Government through National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth project (NARIGP) and are also meant to fight poverty.

Speaking during the disbursement of the funds, Samburu Deputy Governor Julius Leseeto said the funds will support beef farmers, mutton, bee keeping, poultry and dairy value chains across the county.

He added that business proposals within these thematic areas are also factored in the funding.

“These funds are geared towards value chain in four thematic areas including sheep-goat meat production, poultry, apiculture and dairy farming which is in line with the President’s agenda on food security,” the Deputy Governor said.

He said that extension services by experts from Egerton University and other organisations will be provided to the farmers so that the farmers can achieve their full potential.

He further encouraged farmers to start keeping fewer but high quality livestock that can fetch good prices in the livestock market.

Samburu County Commissioner Abdirisak Jaldesa said that the NARIGP project will reduce cases of malnutrition in Samburu county since households will have access to various foods and fruits away from the traditional milk, blood and meat.

John Lalantare, a beneficiary whose group deals with Sustainable Land Management (SLM) said that the money will enable them to build more gabions and plant more trees to curb soil erosion.