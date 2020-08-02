Samburu Governor faults MoH on misreporting COVID-19 cases in county

Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has clarified that there is no COVID-19 positive case in the county as reported by Ministry of Health on Saturday.

While speaking at Samburu County Referral Hospital in Maralal town, Governor Lenolkulal told residents there is no cause for panic since the information from the Ministry of Health was incorrect.

He clarified that the single case that was reported by the Ministry of Health on Saturday did not originate from Samburu but from Forole in Marsabit County.

“According to reliable sources the contact has been traced to Forole in Marsabit County and there is no cause for alarm,” he said.

Governor Lenolkulal urged the COVID-19 national command centre to handle samples with precision to avoid raising unwarranted anxiety.

The governor added that the county government has heightened measures to deal with COVID-19 situation in the county.

“We have procured five ICU beds fully equipped with ventilators and two hundred and fifty isolation beds. Our isolation centres are up and running; we just need to strengthen a few logistical issues,” he said.

Lenolkulal said three ambulances have been earmarked to handle COVID-19 cases across the county.

“They will be stationed in Samburu North and Samburu East for purposes of referral in the event we get a COVID-19 case to our ICU centre which is here at our headquarters in Maralal,” he said.

The governor acknowledged that the county is not doing well in terms of testing samples adding that his administration is pushing to have a testing centre in Samburu.

“Since March 2020, the county health department has only sent 300 samples to laboratories in Nairobi for COVID-19 testing. It would be better if we had a testing centre here because it takes a long time to get results after sending samples to Nairobi,” the governor said.