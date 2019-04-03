Samburu Governor to be freed on Ksh. 10m cash bail

Samburu governor Moses Lenolkulal will now have to pay a 10 million shillings cash bail to secure his freedom.

The High court reduced the bail from 100 million shillings terming the strengthen bond term that was imposed by the anti-corruption court against the governor as excessive and amounted to denial of bail.

Lenolkulal had moved to the High court to fight the 100 million shillings cash bail imposed on him by the anti-corruption court terming it punitive and excessive in all sense.

The governor pleaded with the court to consider lenient terms. In the ruling Lady Justice Mumbi Ngugi said the bond terms imposed by the trial court on Tuesday were excessive and well amounted to denial of bail.

She argued that the governor was not a flight risk and prosecution had not opposed to the release of the governor on bond.

Justice Ngugi then slashed the bail from 100 million shillings to 10 million or an option of a 30 million shillings bond.

Meanwhile, a middle-aged man will serve 20-years in prison for defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Joseph Odongo Ogendo was convicted by Homabay senior resident magistrate Lester Simiyu who found him guilty of defiling the girl on July 22, 2017 at Shauri Yako estate in Homabay Sub County.

In mitigation, the accused person pleaded for pardon and asked for leniency saying he had a family to take care of. He was given 14 days right of appeal.

And Judy Wangui and Taxi driver Michael Mathenge the main suspects in the murder of Mary Wambui Kori, will remain in custody after the High court in Kiambu failed to rule on their bail application until 16th of this month.

Mary Wambui’s husband Joseph Kori will testify against Judy and Mathenge in the murder case.