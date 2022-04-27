Samburu leaders call on the government to restore national police reserves

Local leaders from Samburu county have condemned the ongoing perennial clashes over dwindling pasture and retaliatory attacks between the Pokot and Samburu communities which have reportedly claimed four lives.

Led by the former Principal Secretary, State Department of Environment and Natural Resources Dr. Richard Lesiyampe,they urged the national government through interior ministry to act swiftly in a bid to restore peace and stability.

“I know the government is aware of what’s happening in Samburu county. Our people are living in fear because of continued attacks from our neighbours. Lives have already been lost and it’s so unfortunate this is happening. I want to appeal to the national admnistration to disarm our brothers from Pokot who are causing havoc to our people. Calm must be restored now for the wellbeing of our county residents” he said

The leaders further urged the herders to put aside their tribal differences and coexist peacefully particularly ahead of the forthcoming August General Elections.

“I know our law enforcement officers are capable enough to deliver in their mandate. Investigations should be speeden to establish the motive of the clashes. If it’s politically instigated let the culprits face the full force of the law.Our people from both ends need peace and I appeal to them to refrain from these retaliatory attacks which is threatening their harmonious coexistence” added Lesiyampe who is also eyeing Samburu governorship.

Last year,a peace initiative was launched along the Baringo-Samburu common border to promote harmonious existence between communities living in the region.

This is after five people were reportedly shot dead, and others injured after livestock was stolen in three separate attacks at Morijo and Porro areas in Samburu County within a week.

Lesiyampe is remembered during his stint as Environment PS to have pushed for desertion

by the individuals who had encroached public forest and other natural resources.

He said most environment conservation programmes across the country had been impeded by people who have inhabited forest land and encroached on riparian areas.

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to participate in environment conservation. Vacating from water and forest reserves is one vital aspect of achieving a secure ecosystem,” he said.