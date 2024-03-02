Samburu OCS rejects bribe, hands culprits to EACC

Officer Commanding Station (OCS) for Archers Post Police Station in Samburu County turned down a bribe of Ksh 80,000 offered to him by three individuals seeking to secure release of their kin, Mohamed Musdaf Mahamad, a robbery and human trafficking suspect, from police custody.

Instead, Chief Inspector Andrew Nyabicha reported the matter to EACC and facilitated the arrest of the suspects by the Commission.

Those arrested for attempting to bribe the OCS include George Guyo, Hassan Sheikh Mohamed, and Mohamed Maalim Abass.

The suspects were processed at EACC Upper Eastern Regional Office in Isiolo and released on bail pending arraignment after completion of the investigation process.

The suspect sought to be released through the botched bribery scheme is reported to have robbed three Ethiopian female nationals on 23rd February 2024 when he was smuggling them into the country.

While driving his vehicle along Isiolo-Moyale highway with the foreigners on board, the suspect diverted to the nearest thicket where he robbed the foreigners of their mobile phones, money and other personal belongings and drove away to Nairobi.

The victims were reportedly rescued by a good Samaritan who notified police. It is after the suspect was arrested that his associates hatched the scheme to bribe the OCS to secure his release.

EACC commends the OCS for the exemplary action of refusing to compromise national security at the altar of greed and personal interest.

“This is what is expected of all police officers in the country, as part of the much-needed collective effort to weed out corruption from police operations,” the commission said.