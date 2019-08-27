Sameer closed down for discharging untreated effluent to public

The Sameer Agricultural and Livestock Limited has been closed down for discharging untreated effluent in to the public sewerage system.

Consequently, the operations manager was arrested in the morning crackdown.

The company is the dairy sector East Africa that produces Daima brands.

Daima’s products include liquid milk, fermented milk and yoghurt, butter, ghee, cream, water and juice.

The Acting Director General of the National Environment Management Authority Mamo Boru Mamo told journalists that the operation was its rapid response initiative to restore the highly polluted Nairobi River.

According to Boru, the crackdown of non-compliant industries begun on May 8th, 2019 and 48 industries sitting along Nairobi River had so far been closed.