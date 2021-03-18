Samia Suluhu set to be sworn in as Tanzania’s first female President

Samia Suluhu Hassan is set to be sworn in as Tanzania’s first female President following the death of President John Pombe Magufuli.

In a televised address to the nation Wednesday evening, Vice President Samia Suluhu said that Magufuli passed away while receiving treatment at the Emilio Mzena Memorial Hospital.

According to Tanzania’s Constitution, the Vice President will assume Presidency and will lead for the remainder of the President’s term.

It states: “Where the office of President becomes vacant by reason of death resignation, loss of electoral qualifications or inability to perform his functions due to physical infirmity, or failure to discharge the duties and functions of the office of President, then the Vice-President shall be sworn in and become the President for the unexpired period of the term of five years and in accordance with the conditions set out.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



After consultation with the political party to which she belongs, the President shall propose the name of the person who shall be Vice-President.

Thereafter, the National Assembly will confirm the appointment by votes of not less than fifty per cent of all the Members of Parliament.

Magufuli was re-elected for a second term on October 31, 2020 amid fraud claims by the opposition.

Mr Magufuli’s main rival, Tundu Lissu said his party’s agents were prevented from entering polling stations during election.

Born in 1960, Samia Suluhu became Tanzania’s first female Vice President following the 2015 General election and was elected on a Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) the most dominant and the second longest-ruling party in Africa.

Before her tenure as Tanzania’s VP, she served as the Member of Parliament for Makunduchi constituency from 2010 to 2015, and was also Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office for Union Affairs since 2010 to 2015.