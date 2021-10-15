Samman Vohra announces comeback ahead of  Rally Raid 3

The 2016 2WD Non-Turbo Class Champion Samman Vohra is set to make off-road debut in his championship-winning autocross Rage Buggy.

The son of immediate former KMSF Chairman Late JS Vohra (Pinky) is among those enlisted for the “Mayes Memorial Baja” which will run for a second consecutive year.

The event will revolve around the expansive Soysambu Ranch this weekend.

For 2021, the event will count towards the third round of the Kenyan National Rally Raid Championship and is supported by Metal Equipment and Northscape Kenya.

Featuring over 200km of competitive action, the two-day event is open to Raid cars, buggies, bikes and quads.

A bumper entry is expected with regulars such as Chinu Matharu, Mark Glen and multiple-champion Ross Field being joined by newcomers such as Samman and Hugh Cholmondley.

Racing starts from Mbweha Camp at 12 noon on Saturday.

Samman said:

“Following a 3 year sabbatical from motorsport, I have decided to get back behind the wheel of our Rage Buggy, but this time, competing in a different discipline – the Kenya National Rally Raid Championship. Autocross was a great entry into the sport back in 2016 and emerging as the national champion in 2WD non-turbo was a great boost! The family went through a series of tragedies in 2017 & 2018, hence the sabbatical, but now, I’m racing with a new meaning; in loving memory of our late family! I look forward to joining the Raid community and more so getting onto the track! The aim for the upcoming event is to just dust of the cobwebs, get familiar with vehicle again and remain competitive!.”

Meanwhile, Ross Field predicts stiff opposition from his opponents.

He said:

“Soysambu is always special place for competition, laden with wildlife and great roads. The championship still has a long way to go. But overall, we have Ian and Shivam Vinayak close behind.

In the Modified Class, Mark and Chinu are pushing really hard. A few guys like Alasdair Keith have modified their cars. Shaun Miller is back with a new car-so thrills and spills are guaranteed”