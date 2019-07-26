Sammy Naporos appointed Acting Managing director KVDA

East African Community and Regional Development (EAC&RD) Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohammed has appointed Ewaso Ng’iro South Development Authority, (ENSDA) Managing Director Sammy Naporos as the Acting Managing Director of Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA).

Mohammed also seconded five other senior officers from the ministry and regional authorities to work with the acting MD and KVDA staff to normalize operations of the institution following the recent arrest and arraignment in court of KVDA staff over the Arror and Kimwarer dams’ scandal.

EAC & RD Principal Secretary Dr. Margaret W Mwakima introduced the new acting managing director to the KVDA staff at the authority’s headquarters in Eldoret and assured them of the ministry’s full support as the institution delivers on its development mandate.

Dr. Mwakima unscored the important role KVDA and regional authorities play in their contributions towards national food security which is among the government’s Big 4 agenda.

Immediate former KVDA Managing Director Francis Kipkech with other senior KVDA staff were arrested and arraigned before court over alleged corruption in the Sh63 billion Arror and Kimwarer dam projects in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The PS said the Government is keen on fostering prudent management of public resources in order to support inclusive economic growth and development.

“While preparing your budget, you carefully scrutinize budget programs to ensure their optimal alignment with the National Development Agenda as outlined in the Third Medium Term Plan (MTP III) of the Vision 2030, the Sustainable Development Goals and the Government priorities under the “Big Four” Plan,” stressed the PS while addressing the KVDA staff.

She challenged the new management to ensure they prioritize their programmes and activities in order to improve efficiency of public investment and to streamline spending so to reduce wastage for the benefits of Kenyans.

During the meeting, the PS was accompanied by the Ministry’s’ Secretary for Administration John K. Chelimo, acting Director Regional Development Maina Kiondo and Human Resource Management and Development Director Albert Mokua among others.